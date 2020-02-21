News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 06:56:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

3 Keys To Beating Louisville

The Tar Heels take on No. 11 Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center, and here are 3 Keys for UNC to notch a win.
The Tar Heels take on No. 11 Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center, and here are 3 Keys for UNC to notch a win. (USA Today)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

Riding a six-game losing streak that includes four last-second defeats, North Carolina will ty to get into the victory column Saturday at No. 11 Louisville.The Tar Heels have also dropped 11 of the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}