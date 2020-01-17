Last week, Pittsburgh shot 58.3 percent in the second half and closed the game outscoring North Carolina, 41-22, over the final 17 minutes of the contest in a 73-65 triumph in Chapel Hill. On Saturday, the Tar Heels will visit Petersen Events Center with an opportunity at flipping that script on the Panthers, but it will require a vastly different performance. So, here are 3 Keys for UNC (8-8 overall, 1-4 ACC) to defeat Pitt (11-6, 2-3):





Challenge The Shooters

Pitt’s offensive numbers remain very poor: No. 300 in scoring (66.3 ppg); No. 294 in FG percent (41.3); No. 305 in 3-point FG percent (29.9) and No. 198 in assist/turnover ratio (0.96). KenPom has Pitt at No. 95 in offensive adjusted efficiency and No. 296 in effective FG percent. Yet, last week at the Dean Dome, the Panthers were 14-for-24 from the field in the second half, including 8-for-12 from 3-point range. Trey McGowens was 4-for-8 versus the Heels but is 3-for-10 in the two games since then and is shooting 30.5 percent from beyond the arc on the season against everyone other than Carolina. Justin Champagnie was 4-for-7 versus the Heels but is 1-for-6 since and is shooting 21.8 percent from outside all opponents other than UNC. Pitt is not a good shooting team, but it was in Chapel Hill in part because it had too many open looks and drives to the basket. The Heels must clamp down more to avoid suffering the same fate.





The Point Of The Matter

Aside from a couple of performances from Jeremiah Francis, the point guard situation has been a serious area of concern since Cole Anthony went down, and for the Tar Heels to snag a victory they need to be better and more efficient at the position Saturday. In the seven games Anthony has missed, three different Tar Heels have started at the point, and the combined numbers for the starters in that spot for those games are: 11-for-47 (23.4 percent) from the field, including 2-for-21 (9.5%), from 3-point range; 21 assists (3.0 per), 16 turnovers (2.3 per), and 4.7 points per contest. Whoever is on the ball, be it Francis, K.J. Smith or Leaky Black – or even Anthony, if he returns – they must protect the ball and get the team flowing in the half court, and when shot opportunities come their way, they need to knock down a few. Manage the game, make some things happen and give the team a lift are also musts for Carolina to get a W.





The Boards, Again