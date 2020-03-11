Terrific execution and hot shooting carried North Carolina to a 92-79 win over Syracuse 11 days ago at the Carrier Dome, and the Tar Heels must use the same formula to defeat the Orange in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The No. 14 seed here in Greensboro, UNC (14-18) and the six-seed Orange (17-13) will square off at approximately 9:30 and the winner will face No. 3 seed Louisville on Thursday. Here are 3 Keys for UNC to defeat Syracuse:



Find The Weak Spots

Syracuse’s 2-3 zone has caused a lot of problems for teams over the years but riding an eight-game win streak versus the Orange, the Tar Heels have apparently figured it out. The Heels know where the soft spots in the zone are – weakside baseline, free throw line area, etc – and have exploited them with regularity. That was again the case in the meeting less than two weeks ago when the Heels assisted on 25 of their 33 field goals, with many of the dishes originating from inside the zone on dump downs and kickouts. And as the Heels capitalized on finding the weak spots, they stressed Syracuse’s defense and eventually pulled away for the win.





Scorch The Nets Again

Carolina shot 51.6 percent from the floor in the first meeting, including 42.3 percent from the perimeter. But it was the Heels’ second-half accuracy that was particularly impressive as the Heels converted 17-for-30 from the floor, including 9-for-14 from beyond the arc. Cole Anthony was 7-for-11 from 3-point range, and since he’s just 7-for-24 overall, including 1-for-5 from the perimeter, in UNC’s last two games, it stands to reason he’s due and this might be the defense he takes advantage of getting back into a groove. Garrison Brooks, by the way, finished with 26 points in the Carrier Dome but also handed out four assists. A similar performance from the junior forward and the Tar Heels will advance.





Stingier On D