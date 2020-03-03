Wake Forest pummeled North Carolina three weeks ago, on Tuesday the Tar Heels have a chance at exacting some revenge but winning a third straight game and getting better will be the primary missions at the Smith Center. Senior guard Brandon Robinson will play his last game at home along with graduate transfers Justin Pierce and Christian Keeling. And if all three play as they have at times of late, the Heels will have a terrific chance of beating the Demon Deacons. UNC is 12-17 overall and 5-13 in the ACC while Wake is 13-15 and 6-12. Here are 3 Keys for the Tar Heels to defeat Wake Forest:





Keeling Keeping It Going

Christian Keeling has been on fire of late averaging 13.1 points per game over the last eight contests, as he’s reached double figures in six of the games and finished with nine points in each of the other two. He’s converted 56.9 percent of his field goal attempts, including 47.6 percent (10-for-21) of his 3-point attempts. He net personal UNC highs in last week’s wins, first scoring 16 points versus N.C. State and then 18 at Syracuse. A similar performance versus Wake will go a long way toward helping the Heels notch their third consecutive win.





Cole & Collected

Roy Williams praised Cole Anthony’s game management following Saturday’s win at Syracuse for good reason. Anthony has attempted season-low shot numbers (12 and 13, respectively) the last two games yet still scored 44 points while handing out 12 assists. He was under control late in both games and did excellent jobs of getting his teammates involved and not being as ball dominant as he has been at times. Anthony playing calm and collected is a big-time plus for the Heels.





Contain Olivier Sarr