3 Keys To Beating Wake Forest
Wake Forest pummeled North Carolina three weeks ago, on Tuesday the Tar Heels have a chance at exacting some revenge but winning a third straight game and getting better will be the primary missions at the Smith Center.
Senior guard Brandon Robinson will play his last game at home along with graduate transfers Justin Pierce and Christian Keeling. And if all three play as they have at times of late, the Heels will have a terrific chance of beating the Demon Deacons.
UNC is 12-17 overall and 5-13 in the ACC while Wake is 13-15 and 6-12.
Here are 3 Keys for the Tar Heels to defeat Wake Forest:
Keeling Keeping It Going
Christian Keeling has been on fire of late averaging 13.1 points per game over the last eight contests, as he’s reached double figures in six of the games and finished with nine points in each of the other two. He’s converted 56.9 percent of his field goal attempts, including 47.6 percent (10-for-21) of his 3-point attempts. He net personal UNC highs in last week’s wins, first scoring 16 points versus N.C. State and then 18 at Syracuse. A similar performance versus Wake will go a long way toward helping the Heels notch their third consecutive win.
Cole & Collected
Roy Williams praised Cole Anthony’s game management following Saturday’s win at Syracuse for good reason. Anthony has attempted season-low shot numbers (12 and 13, respectively) the last two games yet still scored 44 points while handing out 12 assists. He was under control late in both games and did excellent jobs of getting his teammates involved and not being as ball dominant as he has been at times. Anthony playing calm and collected is a big-time plus for the Heels.
Contain Olivier Sarr
Wake big man Olivier Sarr was outstanding last week scoring 55 points and grabbing 22 rebounds in wins over Duke and Notre Dame. He converted 19 of 25 shots from the floor and sank 17 free throws, as he got most of Duke’s front line in foul trouble. Sarr has been excellent at times this season but was at his best last week and if it carries over to Tuesday, the Tar Heels could be in trouble. And if Armando Bacot doesn’t play, that could really be a problem for the Heels.
Garrison Brooks must stay out of foul trouble and continue getting to the free throw line, which means drawing a lot of fouls as he has the last two games. And if he can get Sarr into foul trouble, of find any other way to contain the 7-footer, Carolina will have a better chance at earing a victory.