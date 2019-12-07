3 Keys To Defeating UVA
North Carolina will try to get back on the winning track as it visits No. 5 Virginia on Sunday afternoon for a 4 pm tip.Both teams are coming off losses by a combined 54 points – UNC by 25 at home ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news