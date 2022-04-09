North Carolina’s roller coaster season concluded with the Tar Heels in possession of the basketball taking the final shot looking to send the national championship game into overtime last Monday night.

Caleb Love’s shot fell short and the Tar Heels lost to Kansas, 72-69, but head coach Hubert Davis and the program still came away big winners, as they are being recognized by many observers as the new "It Program" in college basketball. A new-look Carolina is the message some are pushing.

Now with the season in the rearview mirror, we still have some more content to roll out before cutting the cord to UNC’s 29-10 campaign, including our 3 Stars for the season. Note: We took the liberty at extending it because we just couldn’t settle on three.

Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s basketball season: