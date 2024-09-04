Keshawn Stancil is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound 3-star class of 2026 defensive tackle of Clayton (NC) High School.

Big-name, Power Four programs are beginning to notice the capabilities of the 3-star, and North Carolina was one of the most recent to do so.

The Tar Heels, who held Minnesota to 78 yards in their season opener, are seeking to build a promising future for the defensive line under Coach Ted Monachino, and the trending instate player could become part of that group.

UNC was the 14th program to offer him, doing so August 27. Virginia did so right after. Also extending to Stancil are Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, N.C. State, Penn State, and Wake Forest. Stancil talked all things Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is our full conversation with him: