TarHeelIllustrated.com

3-Star 2020 GA DE Thrilled With Carolina Offer
Class of 2020 defensive end Bradyn Swinson, who attends Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville, GA, was excited when he courted a scholarship offer from North Carolina during his recent campus vis...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news