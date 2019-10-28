3-Star 2020 OL Pogorelc Takes In Saturday's Win
James Pogorelc, a 3-star offensive lineman from Chantilly, VA, who recently picked up an offer from North Carolina, took full advantage of his opportunity to check out UNC while taking in the Tar H...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news