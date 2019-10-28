News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 08:22:25 -0500') }} football Edit

3-Star 2020 OL Pogorelc Takes In Saturday's Win

Class of 2020 Virginia OL James Pogorelc was in Chapel Hill over the weekend and tells THI how his visit went.
Class of 2020 Virginia OL James Pogorelc was in Chapel Hill over the weekend and tells THI how his visit went. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

James Pogorelc, a 3-star offensive lineman from Chantilly, VA, who recently picked up an offer from North Carolina, took full advantage of his opportunity to check out UNC while taking in the Tar H...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}