3-Star 2021 DB Loved 'Family Atmosphere' At Cookout
Bryce Steele, a class of 2021 athlete from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, was back in his old stomping grounds of North Carolina this past weekend, first camping at N.C. State and Saturday heading over to North Carolina for its summer cookout.
Steele (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) has been to campus a few times, but this trip was special because his family joined him.
“I loved it, it was a great atmosphere to be in,” the 3-star athlete told THI. “It gave my family a chance to see the campus and meet coach Mack Brown first hand. I was also able to interact with some of the players.”
As he enters his junior year, Steele has courted a total of 14 offers, some of which include Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and UNC among others.
Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Steele to talk more about the visit to Chapel Hill.
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: What players and recruits did you get to meet and fellowship with?
Steele: “Cameron Roseman-Sinclair , Elijah Gaines, Naquan Brown and a few others.”
THI: Did you feel the family vibe around UNC during your time on campus, and what position do they staff see you fitting in their defense?
Steele: “Yessir, they welcomed me with open arms and were continuously talking to me throughout the day making me feel at home. They see me as an OLB.”
THI: You mentioned your family, will their thoughts be important in your ultimate decision? And what did they say about coach Brown, and Dre’ Bly.
Steele: “Yessir, they love both coach Bly and coach Brown.”
THI: What do you think of Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown and the direction he seems to be taking the program?
Steele: “I think that it’s only up from here. I like how he’s trying to bring in homegrown in state players and I also like the additions that he’s made to the coaching staff.”