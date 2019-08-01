News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 19:56:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Food, Fellowship & Football A Highlight For 3-Star LB

Vnbzny3elabcxwdgdd9a
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
@NCPreps
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Dameon “DayDay” Wilson has been a frequent visitor to Chapel Hill in the past few months. The 6-foot-1, 215 pound linebacker from Kings Mountain (NC) High School was on campus this past weekend for...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}