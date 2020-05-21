3-Star 2021 WR J.J. Jones Commits To UNC
J.J. Jones, a 3-star class of 2021 wide receiver who attends Myrtle Beach (SC) High School has announced his commitment to play football at North Carolina.
The No. 5 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina, Jones chose the Tar Heels over Georgia and South Carolina. Jones has 35 scholarship offers, including from Michigan, Penn State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Missouri and West Virginia.
"It was one of those things that you just feel deep down in your heart that it’s the right place,” Jones told THI.
While Jones is just announcing now, he's had an idea he wanted to be a Tar Heel for some time.
"Probably after the first game visit I made when they played Clemson.," he said.
UNC’s offensive approach was one of the keys in Jones selecting Mack Brown’s program.
“Their air raid offensive style seems like a great scheme that I can fit in,” he said. “And coach Brown is a players’ coach who cares about his players.”
UNC is also appealing to Jones for other reasons.
“I’ve been up there a number of times and the facilities are absolutely beautiful,” he said. “Let alone the campus itself is so historic.”
UNC's recruiting class is also a draw for Jones.
"I believe that this 2021 class is a national championship caliber class," he said.
Jones is the third wide receiver in the class for the Tar Heels, and he complements Gavin Blackwell and Kobe Paysour well.
"They are both great players and we all have different strengths that we can bring to the field.," Jones said.
Jones is the 15th player to commit to UNC's class of 2021 but just the second from outside of North Carolina. The Tar Heels have the No. 6 class in the nation.
Deana Says...
“Jones would be a perfect compliment to the smaller receivers in the UNC system. He is 6-foot-3 and can go up and get the ball. One thing I also like with him is his elusiveness with the ability to score any time he touches the ball.”