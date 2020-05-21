J.J. Jones, a 3-star class of 2021 wide receiver who attends Myrtle Beach (SC) High School has announced his commitment to play football at North Carolina.

The No. 5 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina, Jones chose the Tar Heels over Georgia and South Carolina. Jones has 35 scholarship offers, including from Michigan, Penn State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Missouri and West Virginia.

"It was one of those things that you just feel deep down in your heart that it’s the right place,” Jones told THI.

While Jones is just announcing now, he's had an idea he wanted to be a Tar Heel for some time.

"Probably after the first game visit I made when they played Clemson.," he said.

UNC’s offensive approach was one of the keys in Jones selecting Mack Brown’s program.

“Their air raid offensive style seems like a great scheme that I can fit in,” he said. “And coach Brown is a players’ coach who cares about his players.”