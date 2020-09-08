Jake Pope has an impressive offer list that spans from coast to coast. Southern Cal on one end of the country and North Carolina on the other.

Throw in Notre Dame, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Iowa and South Carolina, plus about a dozen others, and it’s clear the 3-star class of 2022 Buford, GA, athlete is a highly desired prospect.

But with the extended recruiting dead period affecting recruiting, some prospects have started visiting campuses on their own. With that, Pope recently made the trek north to Chapel Hill before stopping off at South Carolina on his way back home.

He didn’t see any UNC football coaches or staff members, but he did get to see the campus, town, some of the facilities and got a general feel for things. At least as best as one can during the COVID situation.

THI has spoken with Pope before and decided to catch up with him to see how his recruitment is going and how he short trip to UNC went. Here is that interview: