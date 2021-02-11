The North Carolina coaching staff has made several out-of-state offers the last few months, especially at the offensive line position. One of those offers was to 3-star class of 2022 offensive tackle Cason Henry out of Walton High School in Marietta, GA.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder received a Tar Heels' offer on December 30 from offensive line coach Stacy Searels. He also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Michigan State, NC State, and Virginia Tech.

Due to the pandemic, prospects are not allowed to go on official visits, but Henry took an unofficial "quarantine" visit to Chapel Hill in January.

THI caught up with Henry to get the latest information about his trip to Chapel Hill and his recruitment: