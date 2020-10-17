Mehki Wall is beginning to accumulate a nice list of scholarship offers, with North Carolina one of the latest schools to extend to the 3-star class of 2022 wide receiver.

At 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, Wall attends Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC, and among his other offers are from Wisconsin, West Virginia and NC State. Louisville, Tennessee and Kentucky have shown a great deal of interest.

Wall is currently rated the No. 18 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina in his class. Aside from visiting UNC last winter, Wall’s only other visit has been to Tennessee.

THI caught up with Wall to discuss his offer from UNC, his thoughts about the No. 5 Tar Heels and more: