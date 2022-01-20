Terry Simmons, a 3-star class of 2023 defensive tackle from Calvary Day School in Savannah, GA, was one of several visitors that North Carolina hosted for its first junior day of the 2022 recruiting calendar.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder doesn’t have an offer from the Tar Heels yet but they are one that the standout really likes. He holds offers from Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, and Northwestern.

THI caught up with Simmons on Sunday to get his thoughts on his visit to Chapel Hill: