Three-star class of 2023 linebacker Michael Short out of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC, has committed to North Carolina on Thursday. Short, a 6-foot-3, 210-pounder committed to East Carolina on June 19 and decommitted from the Pirates on December 5. “I decided to commit to UNC because I believe they offer me the best opportunities beyond football along with a great education and great football,” Short told THI. Linebacker Coach Tommy Thigpen, who recruits the Charlotte-area for the Tar Heels, offered Short a scholarship to Chapel Hill last month. He attended the Tar Heels' game with NC State on November 25 and took an official visit to UNC on the weekend of December 9.

Thigpen targeted Short because of his outstanding senior season. He was named as the conference defensive player of the year. He tallied 121 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks for the Mavericks. who finished 8-4. That conference features some of the best teams and prospects in the state in Hough and Chambers High Schools. The bond between the two grew strong as Short has some very positive words about his future linebacker coach. "I can tell you that Coach Thigpen is a great coach," Short told THI. "He cares about his players production on and off the field." The play of All-ACC linebacker Cedric Gray has impressed the Mallard Creek standout. He is very similar in size and plays a lot like Gray, who is also from Charlotte. "They are recruiting me to play linebacker.," Short said. "Cedric had a good game (against NC State). I see him making a lot of plays in that defense." Short becomes the eighteenth commitment in the class of 2023. He plans on being an early enrollee as well.

Deana's Take:

“The Tar Heels added a very good player to the linebacker room. They need more players in there to build depth. Short’s play reminds me a lot like Cedric Gray. It’s always a plus getting a player from the Charlotte area.”