Class of 2023 offensive lineman Tosin Babalade took an official visit to Chapel Hill this past weekend and had a great visit with the North Carolina coaching staff and facilities.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound 3-star prospect from DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, MD, has the Tar Heels in his top list. Babalade, the No. 13 player in the state of Maryland also has official visits set up for South Carolina and Rutgers.

THI caught up with Babalade after his visit to Chapel Hill to get the latest on his recruitment: