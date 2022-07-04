3-Star 2023 WR Chris Culliver Commits To UNC

Chris Culliver, a 3-star class of 2023 wide receiver who attends Maiden (NC) High School has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Culliver has been to UNC quite a few times, including taking his official visit the weekend of June 17. He chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech and NC State. In addition, Culliver has been offered by Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Michigan State, among many others.

“The best in Carolina play for Carolina,” Culliver told THI on Monday morning.

In addition, Culliver always felt a strong connection to UNC Coach Mack Brown and the way he runs the program.

“Coach Brown is very straight on with you," Culliver said. "He will always do what he says he will do.”

Culliver is rated the No. 71 player nationally at his position in the class of 2023, plus he’s the No. 14 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina. He is versatile and can play multiple positions. In fact, one of the things UNC told Culliver it likes about him is his versatility, noting he could play corner or safety in college, though Carolina is recruiting him as a wide receiver.