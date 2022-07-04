3-Star 2023 WR Chris Culliver Commits To UNC
Chris Culliver, a 3-star class of 2023 wide receiver who attends Maiden (NC) High School has announced he will play football at North Carolina.
At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Culliver has been to UNC quite a few times, including taking his official visit the weekend of June 17. He chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech and NC State. In addition, Culliver has been offered by Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Michigan State, among many others.
“The best in Carolina play for Carolina,” Culliver told THI on Monday morning.
In addition, Culliver always felt a strong connection to UNC Coach Mack Brown and the way he runs the program.
“Coach Brown is very straight on with you," Culliver said. "He will always do what he says he will do.”
Culliver is rated the No. 71 player nationally at his position in the class of 2023, plus he’s the No. 14 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina. He is versatile and can play multiple positions. In fact, one of the things UNC told Culliver it likes about him is his versatility, noting he could play corner or safety in college, though Carolina is recruiting him as a wide receiver.
However, Culliver bought much more than that in choosing the Tar Heels.
“I think it’s a great place, and I like how Coach Brown wants the best for his players,” he said. “I will definitely be back.”
Now he will team up with 4-star receiver Christian Hamilton, who committed to UNC this past Friday.
“It’s going to be crazy," Culliver said about playing with his friend.
Both Hamilton and Culliver chose Carolina also because of wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway.
“I have high thoughts for Coach Galloway,” Culliver said. “He said I really can play anywhere on the field.”
Maiden High School coach Willie Byrne says UNC is getting a well-rounded young man.
“Chris, number one, is a great kid," Byrne told THI. "His smile is infectious and everyone loves him. As a player, Chris is one of the most athletic players I’ve ever coached. He is eerily similar to Caleb Farley (Tennessee Titans/former Maiden Blue Devil). He is very coachable and humble. Chris still has room to grow as WR, I can’t wait to see how great he can be.”
Culliver is the 14th member of UNC's class of 2023.
Deana's Take:
“Culliver is one of the top playmakers in the state. He is from an area that UNC hasn’t had a lot of success from so this is huge. The receiver room at UNC will have some outstanding young talent.”