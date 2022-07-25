 TarHeelIllustrated - 3-Star 2024 DE Weber Talks Carolina Visits, Staff & More
3-Star 2024 DE Weber Talks Carolina Visits, Staff & More

Class of 2024 defensive end Hank Weber is a name for North Carolina fans to watch for the next couple of seasons.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Class of 2024 defensive end Hank Weber is a name for North Carolina fans to watch over the next couple of seasons. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound 3-star standout from Brentwood (TN) Academy has a lot of interest from the Tar Heels.

He was participant in the Showtime Camp on June 18 and received an offer from UNC shortly after. He also returned to Chapel Hill the following week in late June for an unofficial visit.

