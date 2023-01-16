North Carolina recently hired Randy Clements as its offensive line coach to replace Jack Bicknell, who recently left for Wisconsin, but that didn’t end the Tar Heels’ interest in Canton, GA, offensive lineman Andrew Rosinski.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Rosinski, who attends Creekview High School just north of Atlanta, has had multiple conversations with Clements since he joined Mack Brown’s staff last month, and Rosinski hopes to soon meet him in person.

Rosinski is a 3-star prospect who also owns offers from Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and Duke, plus he regularly talks with NC State, and has remained in contact with numerous other Power 5 schools, including Notre Dame, among others. Among the schools he visited this past fall are Clemson, UCF, Miss. State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, and Cincinnati.

He was offered by the Tar Heels on January 10, but has already been on campus, he told THI on Monday night.

We spoke with Rosinski to learn more about his recruitment overall and communication with UNC. Here is that interview: