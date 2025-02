This past week was not the busiest of the 2024-25 high school season, but there were still plenty of talking points to look back on.

Besides outstanding play from some of the best players in the country there were still a healthy amount of five-star games. Gonzaga and Oak Hill against Paul VI, and Notre Dame/Sierra Canyon stand on their own.

Oh yeah, there is also a new Tar Heel to talk about. We have plenty to cover in this edition of the Prospect Review.