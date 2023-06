Class of 2024 linebacker Crews Law verbally committed to North Carolina Monday. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, TN, took an official visit to Chapel Hill on June 9.

Last season, Law has 101 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks for the Lions that finished 8-6.

He chose the Tar Heels over many schools including Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin. He is the sixteenth commitment of the class of 2024 and the third player from the state of Tennessee.

THI caught up with Law to get his thoughts on his commitment.