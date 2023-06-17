Three-star safety Jalon Thompson took an official visit to North Carolina last weekend, and earlier this week, THI caught up with him to see how it went.

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Thompson holds offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Purdue, Nebraska, UCF, Colorado, Louisville and many others. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Pitt next weekend.

Thompson, who attends Olympia High School in Orlando, FL, was at UCF earlier this month, and the Golden Knights are considered a strong contender to land his services.

Here is our interview with Jalon Thompson: