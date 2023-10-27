Andre Fuller Jr. is desired defensive end by North Carolina who is from Loganville, GA.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound 3-star Class of 2025 is being recruited to plug holes, stop, the run, and rush the quarterback as part of the Tar Heels’ future, and that was evident last weekend, as UNC rolled out the red carpet for the prized prospect for the South’s Oldest Rivalry on Oct. 21, where he watched Carolina (No. 17) fall for the first time of the season in a hard-fought, 31-27 battle against rival Virginia.

However, the loss did not affect Fuller, who had an excellent visit and gameday experience in Chapel Hill, where he met with defensive line coach Tim Cross, defensive coordinator Gene Chizik, the recruiting staff, and fellow recruits to witness Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown’s program under the lights at Kenan Stadium.

Fuller has not yet earned an offer from UNC.

THI recently spoke with Fuller, who has offers from Boston College, Colorado, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and UCF, among others. He’s keeping his recruitment close to the vest, but one thing is for sure: he’s high on the Tar Heels. Here is a recap of Fuller’s big visit to Carolina: