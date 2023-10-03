3-Star 2025 Illinois TE Farrell Goes In-Depth About Tar Heels
Logan Farrell is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound class of 2025 tight end being recruited to block and catch passes for Chip Lindsey’s North Carolina offense.
With offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, and Syracuse, among others, it appears the recruitment for the Arlington Heights, IL, 3-star is heating up.
But Farrell’s top three, all which have offered, could set the stage for his final decision, which he plans to make in the winter after his high school season is complete. UNC, Duke, and Illinois make up that list, he informed Tar Heel Illustrated.
But Carolina, 4-0, ranked No. 14, and boasting an offense that heavily utilizes Freddie Kitchens’ tight ends in the passing game, has two advantages: the prestigious Kenan-Flagler Business School (an academic program he is highly interested in pursuing); and a path to the play professionally under Kitchens, a former NFL coach, is riding high for Farrell, especially after a visit on Sept. 16 to watch the Tar Heels defeat Minnesota 31-13.
Here is a recap of his big visit to Chapel Hill and an in-depth look at his recruitment:
THI: From the moment that Carolina took you in, recap your experience in Chapel Hill.
FARRELL: “It was (extremely) amazing. Like, everything. (UNC) was extremely high class. It was like ‘first class’ living over there, from the environment, to the colors, to everything else. I knew what to expect (at Carolina), because this wasn’t my first time on campus. I was (in Chapel Hill) during my spring break last year (for my first unofficial visit). I was greeted by Mrs. Brown and Director of Recruiting Alex White at the Indoor Facility.
“She was awesome, and (UNC) just treated us like family the (entire) time. I didn’t have an offer at the time, and I still fit right in. They treated me like I belonged. Coach Brown talked over the speakers, we got lunch, and I (was given) a golf cart ride, where I was able to tour the facilities and campus. After that, I had a meeting with Coach Kitchens, and I received an official offer one week (after).”
THI: During that conversation, did Coach Kitchens talk to you about how you could potentially fit into UNC’s offensive scheme?
FARRELL: “(Kitchens) said that he’s seen talent at all levels, and that he knew the kind of guy he was looking for. (Kitchens) said that he saw that in me, that he believed in me.”
THI: In that moment, what did it feel like to hear Kitchens say that he “believed” in you?
FARRELL: “Words couldn’t describe it, and I could totally see myself not only fitting in schematically, but just with the overall vibe, (culturally) at UNC.
THI: How do you see yourself fitting in culturally at Carolina?
FARRELL: “My recent visit tells the story better. Before Minnesota, the (game day) environment was already electric. The student section was (at Kenan Stadium) (several) hours in advance, getting ready to cheer on the Tar Heels. Even (random) students told me, “you’ve got to (attend) UNC, it’s the ‘best school ever.’ (Being invited) onto the field, (seeing) the locker room, and (having the opportunity) to speak with Coach Brown and Coach Kitchens after the game made the experience even better.”
THI: When the students interact with you in that way, how does that attest to the greater meaning behind the ‘culture’ offered at UNC, not only on the gridiron, but also the university community as well?
FARRELL: “It was just awesome. There are really no other words to describe it. I just love the campus itself, and (Carolina) is just such a (highly-acclaimed) school, academically. I know that academics is a top priority for me. I want to go to (a university) that’s going to ‘set me up’ for the rest of my life. I want to go into business. The Kenan-Flagler Business School, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
THI: What does it mean to you that Carolina ‘rolled out the red carpet’ for the Minnesota game, allowing (and other recruits) access onto the field and locker room after the game?
FARRELL: “That experience was really special. I really felt like I was part of what was going on (at UNC).”
THI: Tell me more about your conversation with Freddie Kitchens during your first unofficial visit to Carolina about fitting into first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsay’s balanced attack from a schematics standpoint?
FARRELL: “(UNC) definitely run a lot of tight end sets. For me, obviously, the more tight ends, the better. I’m not the tallest player, but they have something for everyone. They have an in-line Y player, and then more of an H player. I could (definitely) line up at either (position), but I would probably play H.
“I would likely be (slightly) more spread out, but still get incorporated into the run game. But I thought it was cool that everyone was contributing and that all three tight ends had touches in the game.”
THI: What does it mean to you that the Tar Heels would allow you to both block and catch, and does that (principle) have any impact on your future decision?
FARRELL: “That (aspect) is one of the main reasons why I’m looking at ACC schools right now, (considering) the standpoint that they like to spin it. I’m looking at four (universities) in that conference (including) UNC, Louisville, Syracuse, and Duke. It’s easier to throw (the football) later in the season. It (begins to become) ‘crummy and cold’ outside in the Big 10. But (during that time) it’s still warm down South, you can still ‘spin it.”
THI: What are your thoughts on Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown?
FARRELL: “Coach Brown is a legend. There’s no other words to describe it. He has 100 wins at two different programs. We’re talking about (a feat) that no other man has accomplished. We (spoke) to Mrs. (Sally) Brown during my first unofficial visit), and she was just raving about his accomplishments (and how he was such a great man as a whole). She was funny, just joking about how ‘the only way you win that many games at two schools’ is if ‘you’ve been around for a long, long time.’ He’s just a classic guy.”
THI: How has your relationship grown with Coach Kitchens during your recruitment from Carolina?
FARRELL: “(My relationship) with Kitchens has been one of my best (bonds) that I’ve built with a (college coach) on the recruiting trail. He even came out to see me throw shot put and disc and run at track practice (all the way in Chicago) last spring. That says a lot, and Kitchens is just such a great dude overall. When we talk, there’s no pressure. I’m a player, he’s a coach, and we’re just two guys talking ball. And obviously, with (Kitchens) knows his football. It just works.”
THI: What do you know about Kitchens’ coaching style and experience?
FARRELL: “There’s just a high level of ‘Football IQ’ with him. There’s just so much experience in that program, which is top-notch compared to anywhere you go, and it’s no different with Kitchens with his NFL experience and everywhere he’s been in coaching.”
THI: What did current players say about the program culture at UNC?
FARRELL: “During the time we were able to go in the locker room after the (Minnesota) game, they were just saying that there is such a ‘high investment’ in the program from the moment (they got on campus) and that (Carolina) is high-reward. The moment you get there, you’re setting yourself up for an amazing future.”
THI: Where does UNC currently stand heading into decision day?
FARRELL: “Highly.”
THI: Describe the game day environment at Kenan Stadium that you witness at the Minnesota game.
FARRELL: “It’s better than other schools. It’s just better. I’ve been to Big 10 schools and SEC schools, but (UNC) is just amazing.”
THI: Were you able to meet with any other prospects while on campus?
FARRELL: “Yes. I talked to Class of 2025 quarterback commit Bryce Baker before the game, and I was just thinking ‘this is a super cool dude, and he is (very) level-headed and intelligent for a 16-year-old kid. That gave me confidence for what could be in store for UNC in the future.”
THI: What was his pitch to you on the Tar Heels’ program?
FARRELL: “He said, ‘why anywhere else?’”
THI: Is there anything else you could tell us about the visit?
FARRELL: “(UNC) gave me a tour of Michael Jordan’s room. The Jordan Brand is super cool. I would definitely say that is a major perk for Carolina. I know it’s just a small part of what they do, but that’s definitely a major bonus.”