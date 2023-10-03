Logan Farrell is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound class of 2025 tight end being recruited to block and catch passes for Chip Lindsey’s North Carolina offense. With offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, and Syracuse, among others, it appears the recruitment for the Arlington Heights, IL, 3-star is heating up. But Farrell’s top three, all which have offered, could set the stage for his final decision, which he plans to make in the winter after his high school season is complete. UNC, Duke, and Illinois make up that list, he informed Tar Heel Illustrated. But Carolina, 4-0, ranked No. 14, and boasting an offense that heavily utilizes Freddie Kitchens’ tight ends in the passing game, has two advantages: the prestigious Kenan-Flagler Business School (an academic program he is highly interested in pursuing); and a path to the play professionally under Kitchens, a former NFL coach, is riding high for Farrell, especially after a visit on Sept. 16 to watch the Tar Heels defeat Minnesota 31-13. Here is a recap of his big visit to Chapel Hill and an in-depth look at his recruitment:

THI: From the moment that Carolina took you in, recap your experience in Chapel Hill. FARRELL: “It was (extremely) amazing. Like, everything. (UNC) was extremely high class. It was like ‘first class’ living over there, from the environment, to the colors, to everything else. I knew what to expect (at Carolina), because this wasn’t my first time on campus. I was (in Chapel Hill) during my spring break last year (for my first unofficial visit). I was greeted by Mrs. Brown and Director of Recruiting Alex White at the Indoor Facility. “She was awesome, and (UNC) just treated us like family the (entire) time. I didn’t have an offer at the time, and I still fit right in. They treated me like I belonged. Coach Brown talked over the speakers, we got lunch, and I (was given) a golf cart ride, where I was able to tour the facilities and campus. After that, I had a meeting with Coach Kitchens, and I received an official offer one week (after).” THI: During that conversation, did Coach Kitchens talk to you about how you could potentially fit into UNC’s offensive scheme? FARRELL: “(Kitchens) said that he’s seen talent at all levels, and that he knew the kind of guy he was looking for. (Kitchens) said that he saw that in me, that he believed in me.” THI: In that moment, what did it feel like to hear Kitchens say that he “believed” in you? FARRELL: “Words couldn’t describe it, and I could totally see myself not only fitting in schematically, but just with the overall vibe, (culturally) at UNC. THI: How do you see yourself fitting in culturally at Carolina? FARRELL: “My recent visit tells the story better. Before Minnesota, the (game day) environment was already electric. The student section was (at Kenan Stadium) (several) hours in advance, getting ready to cheer on the Tar Heels. Even (random) students told me, “you’ve got to (attend) UNC, it’s the ‘best school ever.’ (Being invited) onto the field, (seeing) the locker room, and (having the opportunity) to speak with Coach Brown and Coach Kitchens after the game made the experience even better.” THI: When the students interact with you in that way, how does that attest to the greater meaning behind the ‘culture’ offered at UNC, not only on the gridiron, but also the university community as well? FARRELL: “It was just awesome. There are really no other words to describe it. I just love the campus itself, and (Carolina) is just such a (highly-acclaimed) school, academically. I know that academics is a top priority for me. I want to go to (a university) that’s going to ‘set me up’ for the rest of my life. I want to go into business. The Kenan-Flagler Business School, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

THI: What does it mean to you that Carolina ‘rolled out the red carpet’ for the Minnesota game, allowing (and other recruits) access onto the field and locker room after the game? FARRELL: “That experience was really special. I really felt like I was part of what was going on (at UNC).” THI: Tell me more about your conversation with Freddie Kitchens during your first unofficial visit to Carolina about fitting into first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsay’s balanced attack from a schematics standpoint? FARRELL: “(UNC) definitely run a lot of tight end sets. For me, obviously, the more tight ends, the better. I’m not the tallest player, but they have something for everyone. They have an in-line Y player, and then more of an H player. I could (definitely) line up at either (position), but I would probably play H. “I would likely be (slightly) more spread out, but still get incorporated into the run game. But I thought it was cool that everyone was contributing and that all three tight ends had touches in the game.” THI: What does it mean to you that the Tar Heels would allow you to both block and catch, and does that (principle) have any impact on your future decision? FARRELL: “That (aspect) is one of the main reasons why I’m looking at ACC schools right now, (considering) the standpoint that they like to spin it. I’m looking at four (universities) in that conference (including) UNC, Louisville, Syracuse, and Duke. It’s easier to throw (the football) later in the season. It (begins to become) ‘crummy and cold’ outside in the Big 10. But (during that time) it’s still warm down South, you can still ‘spin it.” THI: What are your thoughts on Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown? FARRELL: “Coach Brown is a legend. There’s no other words to describe it. He has 100 wins at two different programs. We’re talking about (a feat) that no other man has accomplished. We (spoke) to Mrs. (Sally) Brown during my first unofficial visit), and she was just raving about his accomplishments (and how he was such a great man as a whole). She was funny, just joking about how ‘the only way you win that many games at two schools’ is if ‘you’ve been around for a long, long time.’ He’s just a classic guy.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaE1hY2tCcm93bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hN YWNrQnJvd248L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoRktpdGNoZW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEZLaXRj aGVuczwvYT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hQaWNrNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUGljazUzPC9h PiBmb3IgdGhlIGFtYXppbmcgZXhwZXJpZW5jZSBhdCBVTkMgeWVzdGVyZGF5 LiBMb29raW5nIGZvcndhcmQgdG8gY29taW5nIGJhY2shISEg8J+QjyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVU5Db21tb24/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVTkNvbW1vbjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fX2FsZXh3aGl0ZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX19hbGV4d2hpdGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRURHWVRJTT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ARURHWVRJTTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9M ZW1taW5nUmVwb3J0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMZW1taW5nUmVw b3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvbUxveTI0 Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVG9tTG95MjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc19DbGludD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzX0NsaW50PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hlcnNleV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASGVyc2V5X0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ROZWxzb25fOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVE5l bHNvbl85PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsbGVu VHJpZXU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFsbGVuVHJpZXU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfQnJhZHk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0JyYWR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vTlFwTFk5MzJZTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05RcExZOTMy WU08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTG9nYW4gRmFycmVsbCAoQExvZ2FuRmFycmVs bDg3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvZ2FuRmFycmVs bDg3L3N0YXR1cy8xNjQyNTY4NTI2NjQzNzQ4ODY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==