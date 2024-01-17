3-Star 2025 OL Alex Payne Commits To UNC
Alex Payne, a 3-star offensive lineman who attends Gainesville (GA) High School has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday morning.
Payne was at UNC this past weekend and had an outstanding time, enough that it helped secure his decision.
THI has spoken with Payne multiple times, and there are no shortages of positives he expresses about the Carolina program.
“Just how (UNC's) coaches and players interact with each other,” he said. “That's something I've really been able to pick up on. Like I've said, I have been up close and personal with them. I've seen how (Tar Heels') coaches teach each other and their players, and (everyone in the program) lifts up one another through warm ups and throughout the game. That's really what stood out to me about Carolina."
Payne chose UNC over offers from the likes of Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Penn State, among others.
Payne has a 5.7 rating, so he is close to working toward a fourth star from Rivals. He is rated the No. 51 overall prospect in the loaded state of Georgia, and is 45th nationally at his position.
Among the other reasons Payne chose UNC is what UNC Coach Mack Brown and offensive line coach Randy Clements told him.
"They have both said that I would be a great fit for the offensive line,” he said. “I could go (to Carolina) and build on what I've already (accomplished and learned). I could (learn the blocking schemes and offensive playbook) quickly, because I fit in. I could just 'get to work' instantly.”
Clements’ track record also played a major role in Payne’s decision.
"I just feel like I could get some really good information from him and learn some valuable things,” Payne said. “He's been everywhere. (Clements) knows a lot of things, and he knows how to do it the right way."