Alex Payne, a 3-star offensive lineman who attends Gainesville (GA) High School has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday morning.

Payne was at UNC this past weekend and had an outstanding time, enough that it helped secure his decision.

THI has spoken with Payne multiple times, and there are no shortages of positives he expresses about the Carolina program.

“Just how (UNC's) coaches and players interact with each other,” he said. “That's something I've really been able to pick up on. Like I've said, I have been up close and personal with them. I've seen how (Tar Heels') coaches teach each other and their players, and (everyone in the program) lifts up one another through warm ups and throughout the game. That's really what stood out to me about Carolina."



