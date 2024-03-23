Marshall Pritchett, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end who attends Rabun Gap Nachooche High School in Rabun Gap, GA, announced his commitment Saturday to play football at North Carolina.

A 3-star prospect in the class of 2025, Pritchett is the No. 20 player nationally at his position and the No. 49 prospect in the loaded state of Georgia. He chose the Tar Heels over Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

UNC Coach Mack Brown and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens were huge reasons Pritchett will be a Tar Heel.

“I like Coach Brown a lot,” he said. “Just the simplicity he brings as head coach, and when I met him, it was more of you know, just as a recruit, I’m joining part of a family if I decided to come to UNC. That’s what I liked about him. I didn’t get to have too long of a talk with him, but it was enjoyable, and I hope I get to spend more time with him.”