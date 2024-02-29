Christian Evans is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, VA, that recently tendered an offer from North Carolina on Feb. 20.

The name of physical pass-rusher that Ted Monachino is recruiting to become part of the Tar Heels' defense for the Class of 2025 cycle is beginning to surface across the area as he enters his senior season. Evans garners eight other offers from schools across the East Coast, including Virginia.

He plans to make his first visit to campus this spring to follow up. "I will be coming down to Chapel Hill to watch a spring practice," Evans said.

He alsorecently locked in an official visit to UNC slated for May 31-June 2.

THI recently caught up with Evans to talk all things Tar Heels after he heard news of the offer via a phone call from Monachino. Here is the rest of our conversation with him: