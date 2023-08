Je'rel Bolder is a 6-foot, 201-pound athlete who plays on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and defensive back that is being recruited by Wide Receivers Coach Lonnie Galloway to join the Tar Heels’ high-flying offense.

The 3-star class of 2025 prospect has a list of offers from the likes of Duke, N.C. State, South Carolina, and Wake Forest, Arizona State, and Michigan.

The rising junior who attends Forest Hills High School in Marshville, NC, recently spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated to get his thoughts on the offer from UNC, and his visit in late June.