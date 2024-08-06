Evan Haynes, a 3-star wide receiver who attends Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA, announced Tuesday he will play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds, Haynes chose UNC over Colorado, Kansas, Georgia Tech, and Harvard, all schools in which he visited officially. He also owns offers from Miami and Minnesota, among others.

Haynes OV to UNC took place the weekend of June 7. He told THI a few days after returning home that Carolina checked every box and was making a push for his top spot. Among the things that stood out most to him were the academics surrounding the field in which he wants to study.

“We got to go to the business school and meet a professor and see the construction of the new business school,” he said. “I would like to study business and minor in marketing.”