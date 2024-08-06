3-Star 2025 WR Evan Haynes Commits to Carolina
Evan Haynes, a 3-star wide receiver who attends Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA, announced Tuesday he will play football at North Carolina.
At 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds, Haynes chose UNC over Colorado, Kansas, Georgia Tech, and Harvard, all schools in which he visited officially. He also owns offers from Miami and Minnesota, among others.
Haynes OV to UNC took place the weekend of June 7. He told THI a few days after returning home that Carolina checked every box and was making a push for his top spot. Among the things that stood out most to him were the academics surrounding the field in which he wants to study.
“We got to go to the business school and meet a professor and see the construction of the new business school,” he said. “I would like to study business and minor in marketing.”
Of course, Haynes will spend a lot of time doing football-related activities, and the relationship built with wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway was another thing that pushed the Tar Heels to the top.
“It was easy to be around him, especially because there was only one other receiver on the trip,” Haynes said. “We met with him as a family, also. We talked about the future of the program when it comes to the offense and the position, and talked about how I felt and what the next steps would be.”
Haynes is the 13th member of UNC’s class of 2025, which likely will be in the range of 15-18 commitments once finalized.