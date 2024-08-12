Markel Dabney is a 6-foot-1, 208-pound 3-star Class of 2026 linebacker of Huguenot High School in Richmond, VA.

He’s ranked No. 15 in the state and has an impressive offer sheet, a list which includes Arizona, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, NC State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

But it wasn't until June 12 when he heard of his offer from North Carolina, which he earned after a standout performance at the 7-on-7 camp. And he told THI he is impressed with the program and high on the Tar Heels so he made plans for a quick turnaround to Chapel Hill.

He was back on campus soaking in the sights and sounds of Carolina and meeting coaches and potential future teammates for the Carolympics during the last weekend in July, a special event hosted for recruits in accordance with the temporary reopening of the recruiting calendar. Dabney talked all things Tar Heels with THI. Here is our full conversation with him.