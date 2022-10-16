3-Star ATH Ayden Duncanson Commits To UNC
Ayden Duncanson, a 3-star class of 2023 athlete who attends Whitefield Academy in Mableton, GA, has flipped his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina.
Duncanson pledged for the Pirates on August 1, but UNC offered not long after, and the process in him becoming a Tar Heel was underway.
"They are recruiting me for safety,” Duncanson told THI. “They highlighted my speed, ball skills, and ability to cover the whole field (range). Also, I'm very dynamic and have the ability to play multiple positions at a high level."
At 6-foot-2 and 178 pounds, Duncanson was at UNC in late August and thoroughly enjoyed his visit.
“I liked everything,” he said. “The coaches, facilities, atmosphere, and campus life.”
Duncanson, who is a teammate of UNC class of 2023 commit Caleb Lavalee, said the relationship he immediately started building with defensive backs coach Charlton Warren was key in his decision.
“He is a very outgoing and genuine coach,” Duncanson said. “He is passionate about football and is invested in his players life off the field too. He is a great guy."
Duncanson is the 20th member of Carolina’s class of 2023.
Deana's Take:
"The Tar Heels went to the Peach State and identified Duncanson as a target and got him. He is a really good athlete that plays quarterback for Whitefield.”