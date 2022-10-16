Ayden Duncanson, a 3-star class of 2023 athlete who attends Whitefield Academy in Mableton, GA, has flipped his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina.

Duncanson pledged for the Pirates on August 1, but UNC offered not long after, and the process in him becoming a Tar Heel was underway.

"They are recruiting me for safety,” Duncanson told THI. “They highlighted my speed, ball skills, and ability to cover the whole field (range). Also, I'm very dynamic and have the ability to play multiple positions at a high level."