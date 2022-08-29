Kaveion Keys, a 3-star athlete from Varina High School in Richmond, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina on Monday.

Keys, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, took an official visit to UNC in June and also took in one of the first Tar Heels’ practices in late July.

Keys is rated the No. 35 athlete nationally in the class of 2023, and is the No. 9 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of Virginia. Among his other offers are from Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and many more.