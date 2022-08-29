3-Star ATH Kaveion Keys Commits to UNC
Kaveion Keys, a 3-star athlete from Varina High School in Richmond, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina on Monday.
Keys, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, took an official visit to UNC in June and also took in one of the first Tar Heels’ practices in late July.
Keys is rated the No. 35 athlete nationally in the class of 2023, and is the No. 9 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of Virginia. Among his other offers are from Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and many more.
Keys is being recruited by the Tar Heels for the linebacker position, more so the outside/jack spot. He has made several visits to Chapel Hill.
Keys is the 18th member of UNC's class of 2023.
Deana's Take:
“The Tar Heels got a huge commitment in Kaveion Keys. He is one of the top players in Virginia so it's a huge pickup for Coach Brown and staff. He is so athletic and could play multiple positions, but the UNC staff like him at the linebacker position.”