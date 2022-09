Class of 2023 athlete Ayden Duncanson was on hand Saturday for North Carolina's 56-24 win over Florida A&M in Kenan Stadium.

Duncanson, who is currently committed to East Carolina, was offered by the Tar Heels on August 10. The 6-foot-2, 178-pounder from Whitefield Academy in Mableton, GA, is a 3-star prospect and a current teammate of UNC linebacker commit Caleb Lavallee.

THI caught up with Duncanson to get his thoughts on visiting Chapel Hill: