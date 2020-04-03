Kamarro Edmonds, a 3-star athlete who attends Havelock (NC) High School, announced Friday evening he will play football at North Carolina. Edmonds, who is 5-foor-11 and 190 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Missouri and N.C. State among many others. For Edmonds, UNC had what he was looking for in every way. “Everything, it checked more boxes than any other school," he told THI. "Location, bond with the coaches, former Havelock players on the roster, and I love the fact that so many NC guys wanna build a team at home.” As for the many things he finds appealing about UNC, it begins with the coaches and the personal connection they’ve built with Edmonds.





“They’re great guys, they check on me and my grades,” the class of 2021 standout said. “That's one thing that was very important to me that they don't always talk about football and they always motivate me in the classroom.” The ongoing shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic has changed the timelines for some prospects, including Edmonds. “I was going to wait until I took some official visits, but I wasn't sure if I was even gonna get the chance to," he said. "Once I got it narrowed down with my family, I decided there was no reason to wait, I knew where I wanted to be." Edmonds plays running back and in the secondary at Havelock and will gladly play wherever the UNC staff decides to out him once he gets to Chapel Hill. Edmonds is rated the No. 26 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina and he's the 12th member of the class od 2021 to commit to Mack Brown's program, the 11th from the state of North Carolina. UNC's class was rated No. 4 in the nation before Edmonds' commitment.



Deana's Take:

“This is a huge pick-up for Coach Brown in the eastern part of North Carolina. Edmonds continues a long line of Division 1 prospects coming out of Havelock High. He has a lot of versatility and can be used in various ways.”



Kamarro Edmonds Highlights