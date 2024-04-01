Corey Costner, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, 3-star class of 2025 athlete that North Carolina defensive backs coach Charlton Warren is recruiting to become part of the Tar Heels’ program. Coster was recently on hand for a visit and plans on returning to Chapel Hill.

The standout, who plays wide receiver and defensive back at Perry Hall High School in Baltimore, was on campus for the "third or fourth" time last week, Costner doing everything from checking out facilities and watching practice to talking through coursework with academic counselors.

He reported a great visit to UNC. "I really liked (Carolina). The culture seems genuine, and the players seem down to earth. I really, really enjoyed it," Costner told THI.

The trip was a precursor to his official visit to Chapel Hill this summer, which will take place June 21, Costner confirmed. He talked in depth about everything UNC, who will compete with Penn State, Pitt, Virginia, and Wake Forest to earn his commitment, programs he listed as other top schools:

Here is our full interview with Costner, where he talked everything Tar Heels: