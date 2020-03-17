Tymir Brown, a 3-star cornerback from Jacksonville (NC) High School, announced Tuesday night he will play football at North Carolina.

Brown, who is 6-foot, 166 pounds, has also been offered by South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and N.C. State. He is rated the No. 37 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

"The wait is over, UNC was at the top through the whole recruiting process," Brown told THI on Tuesday evening. "Coach (Mack) Brown is an amazing coach and I'm excited to be a part of the family."