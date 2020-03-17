3-Star CB Tymir Brown Commits
Tymir Brown, a 3-star cornerback from Jacksonville (NC) High School, announced Tuesday night he will play football at North Carolina.
Brown, who is 6-foot, 166 pounds, has also been offered by South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and N.C. State. He is rated the No. 37 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
"The wait is over, UNC was at the top through the whole recruiting process," Brown told THI on Tuesday evening. "Coach (Mack) Brown is an amazing coach and I'm excited to be a part of the family."
Brown is the 10th member of UNC’s class of 2020 and the ninth overall from North Carolina.
"I'm ready to play along with all of my brothers," he said.
Deana's Take:
“Tymir is an excellent get for the Tar Heels. The Jacksonville area has been very good to UNC in the past. He has great athletic ability in the defensive secondary. Another in-state commit that is huge in Coach Brown licking down the state.”