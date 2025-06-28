3-Star class of 2026 CB Xavier Jackson commits to UNC

Xavier Jackson, a 3-star class of 2026 cornerback who attends Bergen Catholic in Oradell, NJ, announced Saturday he has committed to play football for Bill Belichick at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he chose the Tar Heels over heavy interest from Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Temple plus also holds offers from Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Michigan State. He visited Miami in April.

He took an official visit to UNC the weekend of June 13. He took OVs to the other noted programs that have worked to gain Jackson’s commitment.

Jackson is UNC’s 27th commitment for its class of 2026.