TarHeelIllustrated.com

3-Star Corner Getting To Know Thigpen & Bly
Marietta, GA, 3-star class of 2020 cornerback Dawson Ellington took a brief visit to Chapel Hill last month for a meet and greet with legendary North Carolina coach Mack Brown and staff. “I went up...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news