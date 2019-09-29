Mario Love, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound defensive back from Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, was on campus Saturday for North Carolina’s one-point loss to the No. 1 Clemson Tigers, a trip he described as successful.

“It was another good visit, the game was crazy the fans where into the game the players balled out,” the 3-star class of 2021 prospect told THI. “DBs coach Dre Bly and linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen are the coaches I’m close with, they are trying to keep the talent at home and they’re honest.”

Unlike many prospects, Love had a good relationship with the previous staff, which included Thigpen. He has built a terrific one with the new staff, too.