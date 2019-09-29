3-Star DB Had A Blast, Getting Closer With Thigpen
Mario Love, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound defensive back from Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, was on campus Saturday for North Carolina’s one-point loss to the No. 1 Clemson Tigers, a trip he described as successful.
“It was another good visit, the game was crazy the fans where into the game the players balled out,” the 3-star class of 2021 prospect told THI. “DBs coach Dre Bly and linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen are the coaches I’m close with, they are trying to keep the talent at home and they’re honest.”
Unlike many prospects, Love had a good relationship with the previous staff, which included Thigpen. He has built a terrific one with the new staff, too.
“I mean the love hasn’t really changed much from the new to the old staff which is great,” he said. “They are recruiting me to play corner and that was first time at a UNC game so everything was new.”
While being a first timer inside Kenan Stadium, Love said he was paying close attention to the ball-hawking UNC secondary, who held their own against some of the best receivers in the country.
“Yeah, that’s great seeing they are playing young guys to which grabs my attention,” he said.
Currently, he is really high on UNC, but doesn’t list of favorites.
Aside from the Tar Heels, he holds offers from Tennessee, N.C. State, Penn State, Duke and Georgia Tech among others.