3-Star DB/LB Deuce Caldwell Commits To UNC

Deuce Caldwell, a 3-star safety/linebacker who attends Mauldin (SC) High School announced Friday he will play football at North Carolina. At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Caldwell chose the Tar Heels over offers from Ole Miss, West Virginia, Baylor, Arkansas, and UCF. Caldwell is rated the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina and is a teammate of major UNC target 4-star DB Jeadyn Lukus. "I'm blessed," Caldwell told THI, when asked about choosing Carolina. Caldwell took an official visit to UNC beginning June 15, camped earlier in the month at Clemson, and was the linebacker MVP at the Under Armour All-American Camp in Charlotte on May 22.

“They like how I am very versatile," Caldwell said, describing what UNC's staff has told him they like about his game and potential. "I can drop back in coverage play man-to-man and also crash down in the box and play in my zone.” Caldwell is the sixth member of UNC’s class of 2022, joining 4-star LB Malaki Hamrick, 4-star DB Tayon Holloway, 4-star DE Beau Atkinson, 3-star OL Treyvon Green, and 3-star WR/RB Tychaun Chapman. Linebacker coach Tommy Thigpen extended UNC’s offer to Caldwell on April 15. Since, he has been offered by Army, West Virginia, Minnesota, and Duke.



Deana's Take:

“With the Tar Heels getting Caldwell it was huge to get a player in South Carolina especially in Clemson’s territory. This athletic standout was a high priority for the Tar Heels. His versatility will give the Tar Heel coaches a chance to see where he will excel.”



Deuce Caldwell Highlights