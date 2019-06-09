Aaron Beatty, a 3-star defensive end from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA, committed to play football at North Carolina on Sunday, he announced on Twitter.

At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Beatty took an official visit to UNC this weekend, which obviously sealed the deal. Beatty has also been offered by West Virginia, South Carolina, N.C. State, Boston College, Pittsburgh and many others. In fact, he has 33 offers.

Beatty was at UNC for its spring game and told THI some of the things he liked about UNC. “Everyone seemed excited for the season and the vibe was awesome, they really want to win and you can feel that everywhere,” he said. “The facilities there were unbelievable. I have not seen anything close to the indoor that left me in shock, it was absolutely beautiful.”

Beatty is the 15th player to commit for Carolina's class of 2020.

Mack Brown, Aaron Beatty and his father Adam Beatty.

Aaron Beatty this past weekend with DL coach Tim Cross.

Aaron Beatty Highlights