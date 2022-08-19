3-Star DE Joshua Horton Commits to UNC

Horton picked the Tar Heels over Auburn and Central Florida He also had offers from Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and many more.

Horton, who is 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, took his official visit to UNC back on the weekend of June 24, and decided to commit to the Tar Heels on Friday.

Horton really enjoyed his visit to Chapel Hill where he got to see the whole atmosphere and the pitch that the Tar Heel staff is using to get recruits. They were his major reasons on deciding on the Tar Heels

"It was really cool," Horton told Rivals. "One thing that stood out talking to coach (Tim) Cross (DL), some coaches will try to boost you. With Coach Cross, he was telling me that you are still a puppy, but you have room to grow. A family feel, and it is a business deal. They put a lot of emphasis on making a 40-year decision instead of a four-year decision. Going to North Carolina is a decision for life after football.”

Horton becomes the fifteenth commitment for the Tar Heels in the class of 2023 and the fourth player from talent-rich Georgia.