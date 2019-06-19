Kaimon Rucker, a 3-star defensive end from hart County High School in Hartwell, GA, committed to play football at North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Rucker, who is 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, also has offers from Louisville and South Florida, among many others.

"It checked all the boxes and it was the best fit for me and my family," Rucker told THI after he committed.

THI spoke at length with Rucker about UNC and will have that piece posted shortly.

He is the 19th member of UNC's class of 2020.