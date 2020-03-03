News More News
3-Star DE Keeshawn Silver Commits to UNC

Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Keeshawn Silver, a class of 2021 defensive end from Rocky Mount (NC) High School committed to North Carolina via Twitter Tuesday night. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder 3-star prospect visited Chapel Hill...

