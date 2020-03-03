3-Star DE Keeshawn Silver Commits to UNC
Keeshawn Silver, a class of 2021 defensive end from Rocky Mount (NC) High School committed to North Carolina via Twitter Tuesday night. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder 3-star prospect visited Chapel Hill...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news