TarHeelIllustrated.com

3-Star DE Martin Impressed By Weekend Visit
The first public viewing of the second Mack Brown era began Saturday inside Kenan Memorial Stadium, an experience that left 3-star Bluefield, WV, class of 2020 defensive end Sean Martin impressed w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news