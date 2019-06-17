Sean Martin , a 3-star defensive end from Bluefield, WV, committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Monday evening.

Martin, who is 6-foot-5 and 223 pounds, took his official visit to UNC this past weekend. Among his other offers are from Penn State, Michigan State, Oregon, Baylor, Pittsburgh and many others.

Martin is the 17th member of UNC’s class of 2020 and second to commit in the last three days. Pilot Mountain, NC, athlete Jefferson Boaz committed during the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday evening.

Also, UNC picked up its first commitment for the class of 2021 following the camp when Donatvius Nash pledged to the Tar Heels.



