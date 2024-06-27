Kameron Cody, a class of 2026 recruit, took his first visit to Chapel Hill on Sunday, as he participated in North Carolina’s annual Showtime Camp. The 3-star defensive tackle out of Savannah, GA, left the Tar Heel State with an offer from Mack Brown, his seventh at the Power Four level.

Cody, who attends Benedictine Military School, recorded 78 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, and eight sacks during his sophomore campaign. He joins teammates Herbert Scroggins and Micah Williams in gaining an offer from the Tar Heels.

Following his departure from UNC, Cody spoke with THI about receiving his offer and his time on campus: