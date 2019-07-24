Isaac Washington, a 3-star class of 2021 defensive tackle from Pilot Mountain, NC, was among the group of participants at Mack Brown’s Showtime Camp last month, an experience that left Washington impressed and wanting more.

“Overall, from what I’ve see it’s great, the campus is beautiful they’ve gotten a new coach and one of the top recruiting classes this year so I think they’re gonna be really good,” the 6-foot-4, 265 pounder told THI. “And about the camp it was great I didn’t even take it as a camp it really felt like a visit to me but overall it was fun.”

A few days following the camp, Washington received the news that North Carolina was the first instate school to offer him a scholarship.

“Well when I called them, I talked to coach Jay Bateman, coach Tim Cross, coach Scott Boone, and coach Mack Brown they gave me the offer,” Washington said. “I hung up with a big smile on my face.

“I feel like I did a great job performing with the talents that God has given me. I don’t worry about the competition, I’m really in competition with myself, not to be cocky or anything.“

Aside from the Tar Heels, he has picked up offers from Auburn and Virginia Tech with interest from Clemson and Duke.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke at length with Washington about his experience at UNC and recruitment overall.

Here is the rest of the interview:



