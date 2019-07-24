3-Star DT Sees Plenty To Like About Carolina
Isaac Washington, a 3-star class of 2021 defensive tackle from Pilot Mountain, NC, was among the group of participants at Mack Brown’s Showtime Camp last month, an experience that left Washington impressed and wanting more.
“Overall, from what I’ve see it’s great, the campus is beautiful they’ve gotten a new coach and one of the top recruiting classes this year so I think they’re gonna be really good,” the 6-foot-4, 265 pounder told THI. “And about the camp it was great I didn’t even take it as a camp it really felt like a visit to me but overall it was fun.”
A few days following the camp, Washington received the news that North Carolina was the first instate school to offer him a scholarship.
“Well when I called them, I talked to coach Jay Bateman, coach Tim Cross, coach Scott Boone, and coach Mack Brown they gave me the offer,” Washington said. “I hung up with a big smile on my face.
“I feel like I did a great job performing with the talents that God has given me. I don’t worry about the competition, I’m really in competition with myself, not to be cocky or anything.“
Aside from the Tar Heels, he has picked up offers from Auburn and Virginia Tech with interest from Clemson and Duke.
Tar Heel Illustrated spoke at length with Washington about his experience at UNC and recruitment overall.
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: As far as UNC goes what are your thoughts on their facilities?
Washington: “They’re really cool they’re redoing a lot of stuff inside but as of what I’ve seen I love it.”
THI: Did you learn anything new from Cross and Bateman that you didn’t know that you can take into your junior season this fall?
Washington: “I didn’t really learn anything new but they helped me perfect it. Like perfect the things I already use in games.”
THI: I see you have three offers currently, where do you think things stand in early stages with UNC being the home state program?
Washington: “It’s a big option. Everything I’ve seen about it impresses me. I love it but it’s still early in my career, so I’m still opened to anything. “
THI: I know with Auburn being your first offer, that was a big one, what were your thoughts on picking that one up?
Washington: “Man Auburn, it’s crazy that was like a dream come true. Growing up I loved Auburn and to finally get an offer from them is crazy. It’s unbelievable when my coach told me I was offered, I couldn’t do anything I was stunned, so I fell to my knees and started thanking God that’s all I can do but that’s crazy.”
THI: Also fellow ACC Coastal Division member Virginia Tech has come to North Carolina and offered you, what are your thoughts on the Hokies ?
Washington: “And VT is really nice. I’d love to come out to Enter Sandman every Saturday night. I’d be turnt up. But the stadium is huge everything about that school is really great also.”
Great time today at UNC can’t wait to hear back from you guys on Monday great experience I wanna thank @CoachScottBoone for inviting me and @warriordad4 for teaching me great stuff today, can’t wait to be back. pic.twitter.com/j7EY6WHKce— isaac (@isaacw_74) June 16, 2019